Thiruvananthapuram: The Annual Administrative Report 2021-22 of the Forest Department revealed that encroachers have taken up 5024.53 hectares of forest land in Kerala.

Most encroachments were by private parties, the report, which included details of encroachments from January 1, 1977, said.

The report also stated that most encroachments were reported from the Highrange Circle (Kottayam) including Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

As much as 1099.6538 hectares were encroached upon in the Munnar division alone, the report revealed.

Most encroachments were reported from the Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Mankulam, Nilambur North, Mannarcaud, Nenmara, and Wayanad North divisions. Divisions including Marayoor, Thenmala, Nilambur South, Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary, and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary witnessed lesser encroachments, the report said.

The Forest Department published the 2021-22 report after much delay. It is yet to issue the report for 2022-23. The report for 2023-24 is yet to be prepared. The reports for 2022 and 2023, too, are pending. The forest minister's office said the reports would be published soon.