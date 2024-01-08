IUML-backed panchayat member collapses, dies in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Pushpa. Photo: Special arrangement

Kasaragod: A member of the Mogral Puthur grama panchayat Pushpa (41) collapsed and died in front of her house on Monday, January 8, said her colleagues.

Pushpa was an independent member backed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and represented Ward 3 (Kottakunnu) of the panchayat. She was found unconscious outside her sit-out around 1.30 pm, said Mohammed Rafi, another member of the panchayat.

Social worker Farook and autorickshaw driver Akshay took her to the General Hospital in Kasaragod, around 10 km away. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Rafi said Pushpa suffered a stroke two years ago, partially paralysing her right arm. "She was in the process of recovering from the stroke. The panchayat used to send a vehicle to bring her to board meetings. She attended Friday's meeting too," he said.

She is survived by her children Sarath, a mason, Soumini (married), and Suraj, who is in class VIII. Her husband Madhavan lives separately, said Rafi.

Originally a native of Vidyanagar in Kasaragod town, she moved to Mogral after the IUML built a house for the family under its Baithurahma (House of Mercy) scheme.

