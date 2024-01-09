BEVCO seeks vigilance probe into Jawan bottle short-filling claims

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) in a letter sent to vigilance alleged that the recent Legal Metrology department's claim on the quantity of Jawan liquor as "less" was aimed at benefitting private distillaries.

Jawan is the brand name of a popular native rum produced by the Kerala government under Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited (TSCL) in Thiruvalla.



The state's Legal Metrology department traced a quantitative deficiency in one-litre bottles of Jawan in December 2023, following an inspection conducted in Thiruvalla.

According to the letter sent by Yogesh Gupta, Managing Director, BEVCO, to the vigilance, the inspection and findings by the metrology department were not conducted in good faith but only to discredit Jawan. Gupta, who is an official with the rank of Additional Director General of Police, demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter alleging involvement and interest of private distilleries.

The letter says that action could be taken against BEVCO if any discrepancies are identified during the investigation. Gupta also highlighted that the inspection by the metrology body was carried out without serving proper notice.

Earlier, some private distilleries had filed complaints with the Chief Minister's Office, asserting that Jawan's labelling was not in compliance with the law. However, Yogesh Gupta refuted the complaint with extensive documentation and proved the allegations wrong.