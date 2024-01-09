Youth Congress protests emerge across Kerala following arrest of Rahul Mamkoottathil

Thiruvananthapuram: The Youth Congress on Tuesday organised protests across the State against the abrupt arrest of their newly elected president Rahul Mamkoottathil. Activists marched to the DCC offices in Kannur and Pathanamthitta. YC activists who blocked the National Highway were arrested and removed by the police.



Opposition leaders lashed at the Kerala government for resorting to vendetta politics on Tuesday following the arrest of Rahul Mamkoottathil in connection with the Secretariat protest march against Nava Kerala Sadas.

"The police arrested Rahul after creating a terror-like situation at his home. This is unaccepatable," said Shafi Parambil adding that the government was becoming increasing intolerant towards protests. He also said that the Congress will organise protests against the arrest in all 14 districts of the state.

Benny Behanan dares Pinarayi to arrest VD Satheesan

Congress leader Benny Behanan MP said that the arrest of Rahul Mamkoottathil is heinous act from the part of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. Behnan asked if the police had the courage to arrest the opposition leader VD Satheesan, who is the first accused in the Youth Congress’s secretariat march case. Behanan was talking to media persons in Chalakkudy.