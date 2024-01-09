Malayalam
Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkoottathil arrested for Secretariat protest

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2024 07:52 AM IST Updated: January 09, 2024 09:43 AM IST
rahul-mamkoottathil
Rahul Mamkoottathil. Photo: Rahul R Pattom/ Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: In a surprise move, the police on Tuesday arrested Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil for his involvement in the Secretariat march.

The Cantonement police arrived at the Youth Congress leader's home in Pathanamthitta to register the arrest. 31 Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the event earlier. Rahul Mamkoottathil is the fourth accused and Opposition leader VD Satheesan is the first accused in the case.

'The police arrested him as though he was a terrorist. They surrounded the house first,' Rahul's mother said.

In December, a Youth Congress march to the Kerala Secretariat against the Nava Kerala Sadas had turned violent. Rahul Mankoottathil, who was hit on the head by a lathi, and vice-president Albin Varkey, had sustained injuries in the clash with police.

