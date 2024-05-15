Minister Ganesh Kumar to hold discussion with protesting driving school owners today

Thiruvananthapuram; Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar will meet the motor driving school owners' associations on Wednesday. The associations are continuing their protest despite the government's issuance of a circular delaying the implementation of the revised test format.

All union representatives have been invited to participate. Previously, the minister's decision to exclusively engage with CITU leaders on May 23 had sparked objections from other organisations.

Out of the 86 testing locations across the state, only 18 were operational on Tuesday. A total of 274 candidates – Pathanamthitta (72), Idukki (60), and Kottayam (61) - attended the tests. The Motor Vehicles Department finds itself in a dilemma as candidates failed to appear for tests despite police security and officials' presence.

Despite warnings from the department about a one-year waiting period for failing to adhere to allotted slots, candidates still didn't show up. In light of this, the minister and Transport Commissioner reportedly opted to convene discussions to resolve the dispute. The minister maintains a firm stance that while additional time may be granted, there will be no reversal in implementing the revised format.

The Motor Vehicle Department, through an April 4 circular, amended the conditions for the driving license test, requiring applicants to undergo various real-life driving challenges. However, protestors argue that there are insufficient testing grounds in the state to effectively implement these reforms.

Even with the government offering a three to six-month grace period for implementing the guidelines outlined in its circular for overhauling the driving test format, unions remain resolute and refuse to de-escalate the protests.