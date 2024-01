Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall will occur today at isolated places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. The Met department has issued yellow alerts in five districts, including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Kozhikode. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

IMD also warned against thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speeding up to 30–40 kmph in isolated places for the next two days in Kerala.