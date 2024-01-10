Bison attack: Tribal man injured in Wayanad

Wayanad: A tribal man, identified as Kalan, 47, and a resident of the Kulukunnu Kattunayakan tribal settlement in Noolppuzha, near Sulthan Bathery, was injured in a bison attack on Wednesday.



Kalan and five others were deep inside the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) to collect tubers when the bison charged at him. The animal retreated when others raised loud noises to scare it away.

Kalan sustained injuries to the thigh and the others had to carry him for a kilometre before reaching the road. He was rushed to the Taluk Hospital in Sulthan Bathery.

Hospital sources said Kalan’s injuries, though deep, were not life-threatening. They said he could be treated at the taluk hospital itself and there was no need for immediate shifting.

Sources said bison attacks on human beings were not frequent. Over the past 13 years (2010-23), 26 people lost their lives within the WWS limits. Of these, four deaths were due to tiger attacks; four due to snake bites; and the remaining 18 in elephant encounters. During the same period, 106 people sustained injuries in animal encounters.