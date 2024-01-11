Kozhikode student killed in scooter accident

Kozhikode: A pharmacy student was killed after her scooter collided with a car and thrown in front of a bus on Wednesday (January 9). Fathima Minziya (20), who hails from Chungam, died at a private hospital here after getting seriously injured in the accident.



She was on her way to college with her friend Fidha Farzana - both were second-year students of B Pharm at Mukkam KMCT College of Pharmaceutical Science - when the accident happened.

The students were coming from the Karadi side to Manipuram direction when a car hit their scooter. The scooter was then thrown beneath the front portion of a private bus, under which Minziya got struck.

They were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Omassery. However, Miniziya was declared dead today morning after she was shifted to another hospital in Kozhikode.

Minziya is the daughter of Kayyelikkunnummal Mujeeb. She is survived by her mother Sakeena, and brothers Minshad and Sinad.