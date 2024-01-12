Agricultural services expert Dr Ani S Das collapses and dies during Doordarshan programme

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 12, 2024 09:33 PM IST
Dr Ani S Das.

Dr Ani S Das, who led various projects in the state government's Animal Husbandry Department, collapsed and died while participating in a television programme on Friday.

He was participating in Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme around 6.30 pm when he tragically collapsed.

Dr Das, who was a native of Kadakkal in Kollam district, had been serving as the Executive Director of the Centre for Bioresources and Agricultural Services.

RELATED ARTICLES

He was the Managing Director of Kerala Livestock Development Board (KLDB), Kerala Feeds Limited and other state government undertakings.

According to InSC International Publishers, Dr Das was a successful management guru and veterinarian. He is credited with bringing noticeable changes in the functioning of Meat Products of India and setting up high-tech livestock farms of KLDB.

He was a recipient of the Indira Priyadarshini Award in 2012 and the Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award in 2009 to name a few.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout