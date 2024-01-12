Human skull found inside closed shop in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A human skull was found inside a closed cafeteria at Azhiyur, near Vadakara here on Friday. A few labourers engaged in National Highway 66 expansion work noticed the skull when they opened the shop 'Khalbile Chayakkada' at Kunhippalli town in Vadakara here. They reached the shop to demolish it as part of the NH project.



The skull seems to be six months old. It was found along with paper and plastic waste dumped in the shop. According to the residents, this shop has been closed for a year, as the authority had acquired the land for NH expansion.

Chombala police registered a case and initiated a probe. Higher-level police officers, including the Superintendent of police from Vadakara rural, will reach the spot. Forensic experts have carried out the preliminary examination at the scene.

The area where the shop is situated is an abandoned place, as many of the shops ceased operation after getting listed for demolition. At present, widening works are in progress on the Azhiyur-Vengali stretch of NH 66.