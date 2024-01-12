Missing pastor's charred body found near Tamil Nadu border in Idukki

Thodupuzha: The charred body of a pastor was found near the Idukki-Tamil Nadu border on Friday. According to Cumbummettu police, pastor Abraham Parambil Thekkethil, associated with the Vayalar Nagar Manthippara St Thomas Evangelical Church, was found dead on the Tamil Nadu side of the border. The pastor's son confirmed it was Abraham after he recognised his belt, shoes and glasses.

According to police, forensic experts from Tamil Nadu have pointed to a possible death by suicide. The pastor might have set himself ablaze using petrol, said police, who visited the spot which was only four kilometres from the Evangelical Church.

“One arm was not burnt, which means he must have used it to pour the inflammable liquid all over his body. A lighter was also found near Abraham. Fingerprint experts from Tamil Nadu also reached the spot. A missing complaint was received at our station filed by the church's head priest Jijo on January 8. Abraham had been missing since 8.30 am last Monday,” said the police officers.

They also said Abraham, who has a wife and two sons aged 27 and 24 years, had started a unit to produce candles and frankincense (Kunthirikkam) and other products before the Covid-19 lockdown. However, the business did not take off due to the pandemic, which drowned him in debts worth nearly Rs 20 lakh.

According to police, though some friends and relatives helped Abraham financially, it was not enough to clear his dues. Abraham used to visit his house in Pathanamthitta only once in three weeks, added police.

Police shifted the body to the Theni Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Abraham's mortal remains will be handed over to his family after conducting several tests, including DNA.