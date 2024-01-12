PM Modi to hold 1 km roadshow in Kochi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to reach Kerala on January 16 (Tuesday) for a two-day visit. He will be leading a roadshow covering 1 km in Kochi on the day of arrival and will attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding at Guruvayur on the next day.



Schedule in Kochi

The PM will reach Kochi Naval Airport at 5 pm on Tuesday. The roadshow is scheduled to begin at 6 pm, from Maharajas' College Ground on MG Road to the government guest house via Hospital Road and Park Avenue. The BJP district committee said they would mobilize half a lakh workers from different parts of the district to greet Modi during the rally.

According to reports, the roadshow will be held in an open vehicle. Last year, when Modi attended a youth meet in Kochi, he held the roadshow by walking on foot through a stretch in Thevara.

Modi will be staying overnight at the government guest house. He will leave for Guruvayur in a helicopter at 7 am on the next day, January 17 (Wednesday), to attend the wedding of actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi’s daughter. Modi will return from there and inaugurate the International Ship Repair Facility and dry dock of the Cochin Shipyard on Willingdon Island at 10 am.

The PM is then scheduled to address a conference of the in-charges of 'Shakti Kendra,' the BJP's booth-level organisational empowerment committees in the state, at Marine Drive in Ernakulam at 11 am. As said by C Krishnakumar, the BJP state General Secretary, 7,000 people will attend the conference. After this event, the Prime Minister will return to Delhi.