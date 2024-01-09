Malayalam
PM Modi to attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayur on Jan 17

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2024 07:30 AM IST
Suresh Gopi and family invites Prime Minister to Bhagya's wedding. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding at Guruvayur here on January 17.

The PM informed the actor that he would attend the function during BJP's Mahila Conference held in the district recently. Modi will reach the wedding venue in Guruvayur after worshipping at the temple at 8am. He will later return to Kochi.

Inspections as part of security arrangements have already begun at the temple. There are indications that Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the event. The security arrangements will be finalised only after Shah confirms the same.

Suresh Gopi is among the top contenders within BJP for the Lok Sabha elections at Thrissur constituency. The actor's daughter Bhagya will marry businessman Sreyas Mohan at the Guruvayur temple on January 17. The reception is scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium on January 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Suresh Gopi and family. File photo: Manorama
