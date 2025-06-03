'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka on June 5, the scheduled date for the pan-India release of the much-anticipated movie, Kamal Haasan informed the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the court postponed the hearing of his plea seeking adequate security at theatres planning to screen the film in the state amidst the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) boycott. The hearing is now set for June 10.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna noted that the producers of 'Thug Life' had informed the court they were not willing to screen the movie in Karnataka unless there was a dialogue or trialogue involving the KFCC.

The court also strongly criticised Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil" and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

The controversial remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for 'Thug Life', sparked a backlash in Karnataka. This led the KFCC to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan issued an apology.

In response, Haasan’s production company, Raajkamal Films International, filed a plea before the High Court seeking protection for the film's release.