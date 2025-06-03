Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday that India has redrawn its strategic boundaries to combat terrorism, responding firmly to Pakistan's longstanding strategy of inflicting harm through "a thousand cuts."

Speaking at Savitribai Phule Pune University, the top military officer made a strong case for a results-driven approach in warfare, noting that temporary setbacks hold little significance compared to the broader outcomes achieved.

Gen Chauhan explained that Pakistan had aimed to destabilise India using terrorism, but India's military response through Operation Sindoor marked a decisive shift. "We have raised the bar; we have connected terror to water, we have drawn a new line of military operation against terror," he asserted.

Referring to recent criticism over India's losses during the operation, Gen Chauhan clarified his stand: “When I was asked about losses on our side, I said these are not important as results and how you act are important.”

He reiterated that discussions around casualties are often unproductive during wartime and maintaining morale is crucial. "In war, even if there are setbacks, you need to maintain your morale," he said.

The CDS underlined that the Pahalgam attack, which he described as “profound cruelty towards victims”, had further highlighted Pakistan's intent. He said Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir had been “spewing venom” against India and Hindus just weeks before the attack, reinforcing Islamabad’s approach of sustained hostility.

Detailing the conduct of Operation Sindoor, Gen Chauhan said India carried out highly accurate and focused strikes on Pakistani targets. "Some of them were as narrow as two metres," he said, illustrating the precision of the military offensive.

As for Pakistan’s response, he revealed that their forces had planned counter operations lasting 48 hours but retreated within just eight. “Pakistan’s operation that they thought would continue for 48 hours folded up in about eight hours and they wanted to talk,” Gen Chauhan noted. The request for talks and de-escalation came on May 10. “When the request for talks and de-escalation came from Pakistan, we did accept it,” he said.

Describing the outcome of the conflict using a sports metaphor, Gen Chauhan said the difference was stark. “Suppose you go into a football match and you win 4-2; he scored two goals and you scored four goals. So that's an even-sided match.”

But switching to cricket, he added, “Suppose you go into a cricket test match and you win by an 'innings defeat'... then there is no question of how many wickets and how many balls and how many players. It's an innings (defeat that has been inflicted).” The audience responded with applause as he underlined India’s comprehensive victory.

Gen Chauhan concluded by stressing that India will no longer live under the shadow of terrorism or nuclear threats. "The thinking behind Operation Sindoor was that state sponsored terrorism from Pakistan has to stop and that country should not be able to hold India hostage to terrorism."