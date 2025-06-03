Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor Kamal Haasan over a controversial remark made during the audio release of his upcoming film Thug Life, stating that no one — regardless of their stature — can hurt the sentiments of the public.



Justice M Nagaprasanna, who was hearing a plea filed by Raajkamal Films International, made the observations while watching a video of the event in which Haasan is heard saying that the Kannada language originated from Tamil. The court suggested that Haasan should apologise for the comment, which has sparked protests and anger among several groups in Karnataka.

“You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses,” Justice Nagaprasanna remarked during the proceedings. “The division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such statements.”

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing the production house, argued that the statement was taken out of context and was not meant to offend. He pointed out that a leading Kannada film industry star was present at the event and that Haasan had already issued a response soon after the incident.

However, the court noted that the response lacked an apology and pressed on the impact the statement had created. “What has happened because of it is unrest, disharmony. People of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection,” the judge said.

“On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian or a linguist?” the court further asked, questioning Haasan’s authority to make such a comment on language origins.

Referring to a similar instance 75 years ago, Justice Nagaprasanna cited the example of Shri Rajgopal Acharya, who had made a comparable statement but later apologised. “Now, you are seeking protection for the release of your film. An apology would have sufficed,” the court remarked.

The petitioner submitted that Thug Life was a labour of artistic collaboration between Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam, reuniting after their celebrated 1987 film Nayagan. With cinephiles across the country, including in Karnataka, awaiting its release, the petition sought the court’s intervention to ensure the film’s safe screening in the state.

But the bench was unconvinced. “You know the importance of the film, made by Mani Ratnam, but you cannot offer a simple apology?” the court asked. It also pointed out the contradiction in seeking police protection while failing to take moral responsibility:

“For your own creation, you want the police machinery to support you now. Language is a sentiment attached to the people. You are not an ordinary man, you are a public figure.”

The bench warned against misusing the right to freedom of speech:

“Fundamental rights cannot be stretched to hurt the sentiments of the masses,” it said. “You apologise — you want to earn from here.” The court further observed that while mistakes can happen, the responsible course of action is to acknowledge them.

“Discretion is the best part of valour. We will not permit anybody's sentiments to be taken for a ride. Spoken words cannot be taken back — but they can be apologised for. You cannot unscramble a scrambled egg.”

When the petitioner's counsel argued that the film’s audience in Karnataka was being denied their right to view it, the court curtly responded:

“Let them come before the court and say, ‘I want to watch Thug Life’.”

(With LiveLaw inputs.)