Actors Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap, who rose to fame playing prominent characters in the 2024 massively successful film 'Premalu' are all set to play a couple in their next film together. Mamitha played Naslen's lover in 'Premalu' to perfection, winning hearts as Reenu with both her sense of humour and chemistry, while Sangeeth played Amal Davis, Naslen's close friend. This is the first time both the actors will play a couple.

Mamitha has already bagged prominent roles in superstar films in South India. She will be seen in Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' and Suriya's yet-to-be-titled movie, while Sangeeth Prathap will be part of Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Hridayapoorvam' directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The makers released the poster featuring Mamitha and Sangeetha on Sunday where the two can be seen sharing a laugh. The movie is bankrolled by Ashiq Usma while Dinoy Paulose will helm the project, which has been titled 'Production 20'.

"Love was never on the menu... until they accidentally ordered each other," the caption read. Sangeeth also wished Mamitha on her birthday with a heartfelt note on Saturday. "Your day, its my happiness.. I’m not right beside u this time.. but know this.. take your time, do what you need to do, and when you find a breath, I’ll be there, not behind, not ahead, but exactly where we always meet. U r in another trip around the sun, but someday soon we’ll toast under the same sky. Happy Birthday, my dear," he wrote.