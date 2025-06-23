Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as an accused in a road accident case. The incident occurred on June 18 when Reddy was en route to Rentapalla village in Palnadu district to visit the family of a deceased party leader.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar told PTI that the convoy passed through the Etukuru bypass, where an elderly man, Singaiah, was run over. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead.

A case was initially registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence, based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Cheeli Lurdhu Mary.

Following a review of CCTV footage, drone visuals, and circumstantial evidence, police confirmed that the former CM’s vehicle had run over the victim. Subsequently, the case was reclassified under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 49 (abetment), intensifying the investigation.

In addition to Reddy, five others have also been accused, including his driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant K Nageshwar Reddy, YSRCP senior leader YV Subba Reddy, former MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, and ex-Minister Vidadala Rajini. SP Kumar told PTI that the legal proceedings would continue as per the law and assured that the case would be investigated thoroughly and impartially.