Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday clarified that his recent statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch event, regarding the evolution of the Kannada language, was misunderstood. He emphasised that his words had been taken out of context.

According to PTI, the acclaimed actor wrote a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) addressing the concerns raised. In the letter, he expressed regret over the misunderstanding, stating, "It pains me that my statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

Kamal Haasan further explained that his intention was simply to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and that he had never meant to undermine the Kannada language in any way.

He concluded by asserting, "There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language," adding that his words were written out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.