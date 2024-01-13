Thiruvananthapuram: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered a probe against Exalogic Solutions owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena for allegedly receiving crores as monthly payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any services. The centre has issued an order regarding this on Friday night.

A three-member team including Karnataka Deputy Registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai Deputy Director K M Shanker Narayan and Pondicherry Registrar of Companies A Gokulnath will conduct the probe. The inquiry panel has been asked to submit the report within four months.



The ministry has ordered to probe into the complaints against the company over its financial deals. Apart from CMRL, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will also come under the probe.

Earlier, the corporate affairs ministry had served show cause notices to CMRL and KSIDC after the the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board found illegal payment of Rs 133 cr to trade union leaders, officials and politicians.

The union ministry ordered the probe after the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru conducted an inquiry and found various violations and offences under the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Based on this inquiry report, the centre initiated action to probe the charges against Veena's Exalogic Solutions.

CMRL's monthly payment to Veena Vijayan's firm triggered a political row after Malayala Manorama published a report over the illegal financial transactions citing the findings of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board. UDF MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also raised allegations against the firm and claimed that CM's daughter didn't pay the GST of her company. He also approached vigilance seeking a probe against Veena over alleged bribes.