CPM state committee claims probe into Veena Vijayan's firm is politically motivated

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 13, 2024 10:47 PM IST
T Veena. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state committee has claimed that the Centre's probe into Exalogic Solutions owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena was politically motivated.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered a probe on the allegation that Veena received Rs 1.72 crore in payment from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) without providing any services.

Veena Vijayan is married to P A Mohammed Riyas, who is state Minister for Public Works and Tourism.

Meanwhile, the state committee has stated that the LDF government's outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, was a success.

