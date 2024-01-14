After MT, Mukundan questions 'crowned' politicians

Kozhikode: MT Vasudevan Nair's criticism of totalitarianism, personality cults and power politics at a literature fest in Kozhikode was brought to focus once again when senior novelist M Mukundan denounced leaders who have climbed the high pedestal of power.



Talking at the same event, Mukundan, who has seen power-hungry politicians up close during his days in New Delhi as the cultural attache at the French embassy, said on Sunday that voters should remember the value of the blood while casting their votes.

"We live in the age of crowned leaders. The value of blood is becoming less important. Those who sit on the throne have tasted power. They should be told to abdicate their high pedestal. We, the people are after you," he said.

Delivering the keynote address at a literary festival in Kozhikode on Thursday (January 11), MT had taken a dig at politicians, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, stating that power gives way to dominance or authoritarianism at times. He recalled the legacy of Kerala's well-respected legendary Marxist and first chief minister, EMS Namboothiripad when he made the remarks.

In the prepared speech read out during the function, MT also said politics is stooping to new lows every day and that political activities have become an approved way of attaining power. "Power, at times, gives way to dominance or even authoritarianism. A position in the assembly, cabinet or parliament has now become an opportunity to dominate over others. The theory of identifying power as a better opportunity to serve people has been buried," MT had said.