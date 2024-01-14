SKSSF leader booked for 'hand-chopping' remark

Malappuram: Police have booked Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) vice-president Sathar Panthallur, who courted controversy for his 'hand-chopping' remarks while addressing an SKSSF rally called Muqaddas (or sanctified) here. The video of the event had gone viral on social media.

In video of the controversial speech, Panthallur is seen warning that SKSSF activists would chop the hands off anyone who tries to tarnish, insult or attack Samastha leaders. The speech was delivered days after Muslim League state general secretary P M A Salam made alleged disparaging remarks against Samastha President Jifri Muthukoya Thangal.



Police registered a case against him under IPC Section 153, which specifies punishment for wantonly giving provocative speech with an intent to cause a riot. Manorama News reported that one Ashraf Kalathingal had filed a complaint against Panthallur.

Meanwhile, Samastha and the Muslim League have expressed disappointment over the SKSSF leader's speech.

Samastha is a federation of Sunni clerics. But it is said to be a divided house with one faction considered to be close to IUML and the other siding with the CPM. Panthallur is one of the leaders who denounce the influence of IUML within the organisation.