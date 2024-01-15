Nod for land assignment bill: LDF to protest in front of Raj Bhavan

Idukki: LDF has decided to protest in front of Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor, by erecting shacks demanding Ari Mohammed Khan to sign the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023, which was unanimously passed in the assembly on September 14 last year.



Speaking to reporters here on Monday, CPM district secretary C V Varghese said Khan cannot sit on such a historic bill. “Without deciding on the Bill, either to sign it or return it to the government, there will not be a peaceful atmosphere in Idukki. We will fight until we succeed,” Varghese said.

He hit out against Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose for opposing the Bill.

“Those who earlier supported the Bill have now turned against it. Some even might have taken money from the green organisations to oppose Bill. If Dean Kuriakose is against the Bill, he needs to keep in mind that he is also going against Opposition leader V D Satheesan and all the 40 UDF MLAs. The environmental organisations, associated with Congress, have also opposed the Bill. Their agenda is to convert Idukki into a forest,” Varghese added.

LDF members from Idukki had taken out a protest march to Raj Bhavan on January 9, when Khan attended a function in the district, demanding the governor to give his assent to the Bill.

The governor, who arrived to inaugurate a traders' event, faced black flag protests and banners by SFI and DYFI at Thodupuzha.