PM's visit: Triprayar temple under tight security cover

Thrissur: The district authority and police have thrown a security blanket across Triprayar Sri Rama temple ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The PM will pay obeisance at Sri Rama Temple in Triprayar on January 17.



As per the schedule of his Kerala tour, he will reach Triprayar temple after attending the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter at Guruvayur temple. He will land at the specially arranged helipad on the ground of Valappad High School and will proceed to East Tipu Sultan Road accompanied by a convoy.

Police will erect barricades on the school grounds, both sides of East Tipu Sulthan Road, the West Nada of the temple and the compound wall of the temple. The Prime Minister will be in the temple from 10.10 am to 11.10 am.

At the specially arranged venue at the temple, a group of 21 students who study Veda at Brahmaswom Madom will recite Vedic hymns and a bhajan based on Ramayana.

Ahead of the VVIP visit, a special team comprising Thrissur District Collector V R Krishna Teja, Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Navneet Sharma, Kodungallur DYSP Salesh K Sankar, and Valappad Circle Inspector K S Sushanth visited the temple’s premises and evaluated the security arrangements and other preparations. Also, ADGP S Suresh Rajpurohit, who is in charge of the Special Protection Group (SPG) in Kerala, visited Valappad police station and held discussions with the officials. Devaswom manager AP Suresh, Cochin Devaswom Board president Dr MK Sudarsan, special commissioners K Manoj Kumar, C Anilkumaar, among others, also attended the meeting.

Restrictions in Guruvayur temple

As per the present schedule, the Prime Minister will reach the Guruvayur temple around 7.40 am. During his visit, only the essential personnel, including the tantri, melshanti (head priest), the othikkans performing the Udayasthaman Pooja, 'keezhshanti' (assistant priest), Devaswom Board chairman, governing body members, administrator, and the temple’s deputy administrator, would be allowed inside the temple. After offering prayers before the deity, Modi will attend the wedding of the Suresh Gopi’s daughter and leave for Triprayar around 9 am.

ADGP Suresh Rajpurohit instructed the police to beef up security in Guruvayur temple in view of the PM's visit. He told the officials that the Prime Minister advised the police to ensure that there should not be any obstacles to the pujas, other rituals, and also marriage ceremonies in the temple.