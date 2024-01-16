Two, including driver, electrocuted after bus hits electric post in Gudalur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2024 11:41 AM IST Updated: January 16, 2024 11:44 AM IST
Representational image: Canva

Nilgiris: In a shocking accident, two persons were electrocuted when a bus of the Tamil Nadu Road Transport Corporation (TNSTC) hit an electric post at Mazhavan Cherambadi in Gudalur taluk here on Monday night.
The victims have been identified as Nagraj, 49, the bus driver and Balaji, 51, a passenger, a native of Punchakkolly near Cherambadi.

 The bus from Gudalur was on the way to Ayyankolly, a town near Kerala border. The vehicle collided with the electric post when the bus driver tried to save a biker who came on the wrong side while negotiating a curve, eyewitnesses said.

The mishap occurred when the driver and the passenger came in contact with the snapped-down live wire which fell on the vehicle. The unsuspecting duo were inspecting the damage to the bus.

As the TNEB staff had cut off the power supply in the region further incidents were avoided. Though the bus caught fire soon after the incident, all 30 passengers jumped down and ran to safety, police said.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to the morgue at the Government Taluk Hospital in Pandalur. The mortal remains will be handed over to the victims' relatives after autopsy on Tuesday.

