Pinarayi 'blood-thirsty', rejoices in spilling youth's blood: VD Satheesan

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is a "corrupt" and "blood-thirsty" person who rejoices when youth's blood is spilled, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said in a scathing attack on Tuesday.



His remarks come amid the additional cases slapped on jailed Youth Congress President Rahul Mamkoottathil and the brutal assault of YC activists during a protest march in Alappuzha district.

"What happened in Alappuzha was the brutal assault of YC's district president and a woman activist by the police. The chief minister is a cruel and blood-thirsty person who wants to drown the protests by the youth in blood.

"Moreover, YC activists are being arrested from their homes across the state. But this will not deter us from protesting against his corrupt acts. He is corrupt and his family is also mired in corruption and we will expose that before the people," the Congress leader alleged during a press conference here.

Satheesan also accused the ruling Left government of financially ruining Kerala due to its alleged corrupt activities, extravagance and mismanagement.

He alleged that the treasury has been shut down and the government has no money to pay for minor works, pay welfare pensions or even provide for the mid-day meals in schools.

"That is the dangerous situation in which the state is financially," he claimed.

His remarks come a day after he and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty were invited by the chief minister to seek their support for jointly protesting against the Centre over its alleged neglect towards the state that was causing financial problems.

On Monday itself, Satheesan had said that the UDF opposition does not agree with the CPI(M) narrative that the Centre's policies and alleged neglect towards the state were the sole reasons for Kerala's financial woes. He said that these were just one of the many reasons for the state's financial troubles.

The other reasons, according to him, were the state government's alleged mismanagement in tax collection, including from sale of the gold in the state, and getting its share of the IGST.

When reporters asked him on Tuesday whether the Congress and UDF would join the Left front in protesting against the Centre, Satheesan said that it has to be discussed with everyone in their front and thereafter, a decision would be taken.

The state government has contended that despite repeated communications to the Centre to cease its "discriminatory" actions, it has intensified its "vindictive moves," making it difficult for Kerala to survive.

(With PTI inputs.)