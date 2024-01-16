CM Pinarayi, ministers to protest against Centre's neglect on Feb 8 at Delhi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2024 12:46 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left Democratic Front has announced that a strike will be held in New Delhi on February 8 under the leadership of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the central government's neglect of the state. Ministers, MPs and MLAs will attend the protest along with the chief minister. The decision was taken in a left-front meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, Pinarayi Vijayan had held an online meeting with the opposition leaders about the central government's neglect of Kerala. After the meeting, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan clarified that the decision regarding attending the protest in Delhi will be made after discussions with UDF constituent party leaders.

