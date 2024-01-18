Misconduct with lawyer: Alathur SI Rineesh transferred, State Police Chief tells HC

Kochi: Alathur SI V R Rineesh, who was accused of misbehaving with the lawyer, has been transferred, the State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb told the High Court. The SPC, appearing online, said the officer had been warned regarding the incident and clarified that further action would be taken against him if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the High Court came down heavily on the police and asked the DGP whether he thought the SI's actions were becoming of a police officer. "The police do not have the right to look down on anyone. Sovereignty lies with the people," the court observed. It further directed the DGP to ensure strict training is imparted to police officers on how to behave with the public. The complainant pointed out that there are similar complaints against Rineesh.

A verbal argument broke out between Adv Aqueeb Suhail and Rineesh when the former reached the Alathur police station with a court order to release a vehicle that was impounded in an accident case. A video of the argument had gone viral on social media. The court registered a suo motu case against the officer in the incident.