If found guilty, Veena will be prosecuted, says Prakash Javadekar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 18, 2024 03:44 PM IST Updated: January 18, 2024 03:47 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar. File photo: Manorama

Kozhikode: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said if found guilty Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter would be prosecuted as per the law.

He said that central investigation agencies do not take action on who the accused is or what that person's connections are, Javadekar said. His comments came after the Registrar of Companies (ROC) recommended investigations into the financial dealings between Ernakulam-based Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigations. Bengaluru-based Exalogic is owned by Pinarayi's daughter Veena T.

"Everyone knows what the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan did. You know too. If you check the account of Exalogic company, you will understand. The CPM's allegation that the action is politically motivated is irrelevant. It will be understood when the investigation is completed. The Congress allegation that there is collusion between the CPM and the BJP in cases is a joke,” he said.

Though he dismissed the reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting from Thiruvananthapuram as rumours, he asserted that the BJP would create history in the upcoming general election by winning a seat from Kerala. "The BJP will open its account in Kerala and Modi will remain the nation's prime minister," he said. Javadekar is the Kerala Prabhari (in-charge) of the BJP.

"The party has already started its election campaigns in the state. Within 100 days, BJP leaders will meet all the voters in the state directly. This time we will achieve our goal," he claimed.

"Even though there is no BJP MLA in the state, Modi gives priority to the Malayalis. He helped farmers and ordinary people in the state," Javadekar claimed.

