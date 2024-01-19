Late actor Srividya’s relative raises serious allegations against Minister Ganesh Kumar

Chennai: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar has landed in a fresh controversy with the actor Srividya’s family members yet again raising serious allegations against the actor-politician in connection with the execution of the late actor’s will.



Vijayalakshmi, the sister-in-law of Srividya, said they had no idea as to what happened to the assets worth lakhs of rupees owned by the late actor. She charged that Ganesh Kumar had attempted to keep Srividya away from her brother Sankar Raman and his family. She raised the allegations during an interview with a Tamil online media.

Taking a dig at Ganesh Kumar, Vijayalakshmi also questioned the relevance of the will prepared by Srividya just a couple of months ahead of her death.

“It is hard to believe that Srividya prepared a will entrusting Ganesh Kumar as the Power of Attorney for her assets while undergoing chemotherapy. Ganesh Kumar, who had even refused to disclose the details about Sridevi’s disease and treatment to her family, conceded to share details of the will only after serving a legal notice,” she said.

Vijayalakshmi also dismissed the allegations of Srividya being abandoned by her family members during the last phase of her life.

“Although the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had attempted to execute the proposals in the will, what happened afterwards is yet to be known. Although we hired a woman lawyer in Chennai for filing a case, she backed out under mysterious circumstances,” Vijayalakshmi added.

According to her, the assets of Srividya included a bank deposit of over 15 lakh rupees, 580 grams of gold, a kilogram and a half of silver, and a car. Although the will proposed to give one lakh rupees each to two of her aides and five lakh rupees each to the two nephews, the directions are yet to be implemented.

During the interaction with the Tamil online media, Vijayalakshmi called for immediate action to implement Srividya's major wish in the will, which sought to give support to economically disadvantaged dance students by constituting a trust.

Earlier in 2015, Srividya’s brother MLV Sankar Raman had approached the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy accusing Ganesh Kumar of illegally taking possession of the assets of the actress and doing nothing to execute the will or setting up the MLV Srividya Charitable Trust, as per the actress’ wish.

Srividya, who had essayed many memorable roles in South Indian movies, died at the age of 53 on October 19, 2006.