Fee for new electricity connections now based on number of connected loads

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has revised its electricity supply code. According to the new draft rules, the consumers were mandated to file an online application for a fresh connection and were directed to pay the fee for it based on the number of connected loads.



The rules include provisions for determining tariffs under different slabs. The rates will be lower for those using below 3 kilowatts. Varied tariffs will apply to commercial and domestic consumers. The commission will finalise the rules after gathering evidence on the draft rules.

Under the new system, the arbitrary imposition of excessive penalties by inspection squads on consumers using more power than stipulated will be regulated. Squads will be allowed to impose penalties based on only the meter readings. Those who require more than 20 kilowatts can apply for an electricity connection before starting their enterprise. They are advised to begin the business only after the electricity connection is given.

Complaints surfaced that charging fees based on kilowatt will benefit those who get the connection after establishing electricity posts, while those who do not require such posts for a connection stand to lose. Expenses for installing transformers are also charged from those applying for 50-100 kilowatt loads. The new provision will benefit these sections too.

The current practice is for the authorities of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to arrive at the spot and assess the expenses involved in putting up the posts and laying the electricity line and charge a fee per the estimate. The new method calculates charges on a pro-rata basis per kilowatt. The KSEB will determine the rates later. Concerns have been expressed that the current connection expenses of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 without needing posts may increase when the system of charging the rate on a kilowatt basis is implemented.

The KSERC has stated that since there are electricity posts all across the State, those who require posts to be established before obtaining the connection are very few and that the charge involved in such cases will not be high as the total expenses will be divided among all the consumers.

Annually, applications for 3 lakh new connections are received by the KSEB, with 2.8 lakh of them not requiring new posts.