Cops book Pentecostal Church pastor for sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 19, 2024 12:44 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Friday said a Pentecostal church pastor has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in Kattakkada.

The 59-year-old pastor, who is accused of sexually abusing the boy after luring him into a trap, was taken into custody for the incident that took place on Wednesday.

The boy, who had been abandoned by his mother, was enticed by the pastor while waiting for his grandmother, who had gone to the hospital.

Identified as Raveendranath, the pastor took the boy to his house.
After serving him a cake, he reportedly showed him pornographic pictures on the tablet and then abused the boy.

The police have booked him under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
(With PTI inputs)

