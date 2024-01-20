Idukki: Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan will appear before Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials at Muttom here on Saturday for the interrogation related to the alleged financial irregularities in his land deal in Idukki. Talking to the media here, the Congress MLA welcomed the probe and declared that he won't allow anyone to launch a political witch hunt against him over the case.

“ I had sought a copy of the complaint and inquiry report against me for preparing for the interrogation. But the official refused to give it citing official reasons. An investigative officer has many discretionary powers. But there is always a threshold and limit. Being a lawyer, I can understand it. I will fully cooperate with the probe. But, if the probe intends to launch a political witch hunt against me, I will defend it legally and politically,” said the MLA.

In September 2023, a complaint was filed against Kuzhalnadan alleging irregularities in the sale and registration of his 1.14 acres of land and a resort in Chinnakanal village. Vigilance ordered the probe under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

It was CPM Ernakulam district secretary C N Mohanan who made the allegation that the building in Chinnakanal owned by Kuzhalnadan was constructed in violation of the Land Assignment Rules.

He also alleged tax evasion on the land purchase. Subsequently, the CPM lodged a complaint with Vigilance.

At the same time, Congress argued that the LDF government is targetting Kuzhalnadan for disclosing details of the controversial deal between CMRL and the firm owned by the Chief Minister's daughter.