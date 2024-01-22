Students not to be allowed on campus after 6 pm as Maharaja's plans strict rules

Kochi: Students will not be allowed to stay back on the campus of Maharaja's College here after 6 pm once the college is reopened, the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) decided on Monday.

The restriction has been announced in the wake of the recent incidents of political violence following which the college was shut. Those who want to stay back after 6 pm on the campus will have to get permission from the principal, the PTA decided.

It has also been decided to make identity cards mandatory for students. Strict action will be taken against the students found to be guilty in the recent violent incidents.

The PTA also decided to form a working group including teachers and parents. The group will conduct squad work on the campus as part of the measures to prevent untoward incidents.

The PTA decided to implement a strict security system on the campus. The college has requested the state government to deploy five security personnel on the campus.

Maharajas College. File photo: Manorama

The PTA decided that the college should be reopened at the earliest. Ahead of that, a meeting of representatives of student organisations will be convened at 11 am on Tuesday.

Maharaja's College has remained closed since January 18 following clashes between rival student outfits on the campus.

The police arrested an activist of the Congress-backed Kerala Students Union on Friday in connection with the attempted murder of a leader of the CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI) on the campus.

Mohammad Ijlan, a third-year degree student, was held in connection with the hacking of SFI's Maharaja's College unit secretary Abdul Nasar P A on Wednesday night. There are over 14 accused in the case, including activists of the KSU and Fraternity, the student wing of Welfare Party.

KSU, meanwhile, alleged that SFI workers assaulted their leader Amal Tomy. The police on Sunday arrested SFI district president Prajith K Babu and vice president Ashish S Anand in connection with the incident.