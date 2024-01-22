Wrong disposition emerge in LDF’s second Kerala innings: MV Govindan

Wayanad: Wrong disposition emerged during the second stint of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government in Kerala, said CPM state secretary MV Govindan. According to him, every member should recognize that society and the party have shaped them. He also remarked, "We each tend to believe 'I am the Communist Party, and without me, the Communist Party is nothing."

Govindan was inaugurating the P A Muhammed Memorial Conference here in Meppadi.

During his inauguration speech at the conference, Govindan highlighted the importance of working with a strong political understanding and organizational sense to resist the influences of capitalist-feudal decadence. "We are all products of the past of the party and the country and we cannot move forward without remembering it. Many comrades have sacrificed their lives for the party, and some are living today as if they were dead bodies. We are the result of the struggle and sufferings they endured," Govindan said.

The CPM leader also insisted that the party must ensure it is heading in the right direction by drawing on experiences from the past.

Many seized by greed: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that many people in the society are embedded with greed and this subsequently led to corruption. Vijayan was inaugurating the State Co-operative Congress organized jointly by the State Co-operative Union and the State Co-operative Department in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the CM, irregularities would not take place in the cooperative sector without the knowledge of the officials concerned with it.

Vijayan also made an indirect criticism against the investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate into the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank fraud. The Chief Minister, who said the interference of Central agencies shows the pitiful state of the country, did not mention the bank's name though.