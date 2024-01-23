Certificate forgery: Kasaragod police name former SFI leader Vidya as lone accused

Kasaragod: The police here on Monday submitted the chargesheet in the fake experience certificate case against former SFI leader K Vidya before Hosdurg judicial first class magistrate court. In the chargesheet, the probe team named Vidya as the lone accused in the case.



As per the case, Vidya submitted a forged experience certificate in the name of Kochi Maharaja's College to secure a guest lecture post in the Malayalam department of Karithalam Government Arts & Science College in 2022. The fraud came to light after she used the same certificate to apply for a similar post in Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts & Science College at Attapady in Palakkad. Karinthalam Government Arts & Science College

The probe team claimed that no others were involved in the crime as Vidya made the fake certificate on her mobile phone.

The Case

Vidya had allegedly submitted two experience certificates to Government Arts and Science College at Kasaragod's Karinthalam, saying she was a Malayalam guest lecturer at Kochi's Maharaja’s College in 2018-2019 and 2020-2021. Based on the experience certificates, she got the job and taught in the college from June 2022 to March 2023.

Later, Vidya allegedly submitted the same forged experience certificates from Maharaja's College at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government College at Palakkad's Attapadi this year. But the Attappadi College sent the certificates for verification and Maharaja's College wrote back saying they were forged. To be sure, Maharaja's College has not hired a guest lecturer for the past 10 years. Maharaja's College then filed a case of forgery at Kochi Central Police Station. The case was transferred to Agali station. Vidya who went absconding soon after the forgery made headlines in June 2023, was arrested from Kozhikode.

She was booked by the police under Indian Penal Code sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 201 (destruction of evidence).