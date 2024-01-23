Malappuram youth dies, friend seriously injured as bike falls into 50-metre gorge at Kakkadampoyil

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2024 11:56 PM IST

Kozhikode: A Malappuram youth was killed while his co-rider was seriously injured in a road accident at Koombara near Kakkadampoyil here Tuesday night.

Muneeb (32), Puthenpeedika House, from Kavanoor was declared dead at a private hospital at Mukkom while the condition of Anees is critical. The accident occurred at the Aanakallumpara curve near Peedikappara on the Koombara-Kakkadampoyil stretch around 9 pm.

Aanakkallumpara is an accident-prone area, where two college students died and their classmate suffered serious injuries in an accident on November 9 last year. In a separate accident, another bike rider was injured on the spot.

Muneeb and Anees were reportedly travelling from a resort in Kakkadampoyil, which is a popular tourist destination in north Kerala.

The bike they were travelling in fell into a 50-metre gorge. According to people of the locality, the route is accident-prone with steep curves.

