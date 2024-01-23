Mathew Kuzhalnadan encroached public land to construct resort: Revenue dept

Idukki: The revenue department has reported that Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan encroached on public land to construct a resort at Chinnakkanal. On Monday, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau also revealed the land encroachment following its probe into the alleged irregularities in the land deal of Kuzhalnadan's resort.



Now, the Udumbanchola land revenue tehsildar filed a report to the district collector upholding these findings on land encroachment. As per the report, Kuzhalnadan encroached on 50 cent land for constructing a resort at Chinnakanal.

According to the Vigilance, Kuzhalnadan had encroached on 50 cents of ‘poramboke’ (government) land and built a compound wall. He also engaged in malpractice during the registration of the land, as he failed to mention that it had a 1000-square-foot building and evaded tax in this regard.

“The registration was done to conceal the fact that government land was included in the property. If this was mentioned, the registration wouldn’t have taken place,” said the deputy superintendent of police (DySP), Vigilance Shaju Jose.

As per the findings of the Vigilance, village officials also helped the Muvattupuzha MLA to hide the fact that government land was included in the property registered in his name.

Vigilance initiated a probe against Kuzhalnadan after CPM Ernakulam district secretary CN Mohanan lodged a complaint alleging tax evasion and financial irregularities in the purchase of the land.