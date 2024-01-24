11-year-old Palakkad boy found hanging after family denies permission to go on school excursion

Palakkad: A 11-year-old boy, who was denied permission by his parents to go on an excursion from school, was found hanging at his house in Nattukal here on Wednesday.

Ridan, son of Padikkapadam Othupallikkal Sakeer, was a student of fifth standard at a government school at Kottapalla, Edathanattukara.

“The school authorities had organised an excursion to Wayanad on Thursday. Ridan wished to join his friends and told his family about it. The family members jokingly told him that they do not have cash, so cannot send him for the excursion. Out of sorrow, the boy hanged himself,” said an officer with the Nattukal Police.

Ridan was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the Taluk Hospital at Mannarkkad, but his life could not be save, the police officer said. He added that the family said they were actually willing to send the boy on the excursion.

Ridan was laid to rest after a post-mortem. His father, who works in the Gulf, attended the funeral.

(Suicide is not the solution to any problem. Seek the assistance of a mental health specialist, if needed. Try to overcome the problem. Helpline numbers - 1056, 0471- 2552056)