50 sovereigns of gold stolen from Kozhikode jewellery shop

Kozhikode: Fifty sovereigns of gold were stolen from Rana Gold, a jewellery shop located near the DySP office here in Thamarassery. The theft, according to police, occurred around 3 am on Wednesday and involved three masked individuals. The gold shop was owned by Abdul Salam, a native of Avilora in Koduvally.



An investigation team, led by Suprendiant of Police (SP) Aravind Kumar, have started a probe into the incident. They have collected CCTV footage available from the nearby shops, which revealed the thieves breaking into the shop by drilling through a wall. The forensic team and dog squad also visited the spot.

As said by a police official to Onmanorama, two of the robbers went inside while the third acted as a lookout. The intruders then opened one of the three lockers kept inside the shop using a gas cutter, from which they extracted the gold.