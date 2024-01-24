50 sovereigns of gold stolen from Kozhikode jewellery shop

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 24, 2024 02:38 PM IST
The gold shop was owned by Abdul Salam, a native of Avilora in Koduvally. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News.

Kozhikode: Fifty sovereigns of gold were stolen from Rana Gold, a jewellery shop located near the DySP office here in Thamarassery. The theft, according to police, occurred around 3 am on Wednesday and involved three masked individuals. The gold shop was owned by Abdul Salam, a native of Avilora in Koduvally.

An investigation team, led by Suprendiant of Police (SP) Aravind Kumar, have started a probe into the incident. They have collected CCTV footage available from the nearby shops, which revealed the thieves breaking into the shop by drilling through a wall. The forensic team and dog squad also visited the spot. 

As said by a police official to Onmanorama, two of the robbers went inside while the third acted as a lookout. The intruders then opened one of the three lockers kept inside the shop using a gas cutter, from which they extracted the gold.  

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout