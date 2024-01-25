Highrich scam: Court seeks report from ED; sets hearing on owners' anticipatory bail on Jan 30

The special court hearing the anticipatory bail plea moved by Highrich CEO Sreena Prathapan and her spouse and Managing Director K D Prathapan will hear the case on January 30.



The court, which hears cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has also asked the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to submit a report on the investigation on January 30.

The owner couple of scam-hit Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited moved the court seeking anticipatory bail a day after giving ED a slip.

The Prathapans are accused of duping people of crores of rupees by allegedly running a pyramid scheme under the garb of an online retail store.

The couple lives in a rented house at Cherpu and runs their businesses from rented buildings. Around 7 am on Tuesday, January 23, ED officials reached their house. But moments before their arrival, the couple left in their chauffeur-driven car. ED tried to give the car a chase but gave up and informed the police.