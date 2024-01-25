Dist Collector rejects NOC application for CPM Area Committee Office in Santhanpara

Idukki: The District Collector here has rejected the mandatory no objection certificate (NOC) for the controversial Santhanpara Area Committee Office of CPM which is a four-storey building with 4000 sq. ft. It is learnt from sources in the revenue department here that the NOC application was rejected citing that the building is not for residential purposes. An application was filed by the party as directed by the court.

In August last year, the controversial building which is in the name of CPM district secretary C V Varghese was in the news as the party allegedly conducted work for the completion of the building day in and day out though the High Court had directed to halt the work as it was brought to its notice that the party building was being constructed unauthorizedly.

In light of the NOC application submitted to the Collector, a survey was also conducted at the site of the Santhanpara party office and it was found that 12 sq m of the building was constructed on land which does not have a title deed and as many as 48 sq m of land belonging to road ‘puramboku’ was in found to be in the possession of the party. The office is situated by the Kumily-Munnar highway.

The title deed for the land where the building is situated is given as per Land Assignment (LA) Rules 1964 and only residential buildings up to 1000 sq ft could be allowed on LA Land. Santhanpara Village officer issued a stop memo against the construction of the office to the concerned CPM functionary on 25.11.2022. However, the party continued the construction and the building was almost completed in August last year.