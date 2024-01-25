BJP leader O Rajagopal, late Justice Fathima Beevi conferred with Padma Bhushan

The late Justice M Fathima Beevi and BJP leader O Rajagopal have been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.

Eight Malayalis have been conferred with Padma Awards this year. Five have been honoured with Padma Shri, the fouth-highest civilian honour.

The late writer and educationist P Chithran Namboodiripad (posthumous), writer and member of Travancore Royal family Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, spiritual guru Muni Narayana Prasad, Kathakali Guru Sadanam Balakrishnan, Theyyam folk dancer Narayanan E P and farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri are the recipients of Padma Shri.



Fathima Beevi, who passed away aged 96 last November, was the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court. She has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan posthumously.

Rajagopal, who is the only BJP leader to have secured a seat in Legislative Assembly of Kerala, is among the 17 personalities who have been chosen for the Padma Bhushan this year.

Rajagopal created history for the BJP in Kerala when he won from Nemom Assembly Constituency in 2016. No other BJP candidate has ever won a seat either in the Assembly or to the Lok Sabha from Kerala.

President of India Droupadi Murmu has conferred 132 Padma Awards (5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri).