No one can win in Thiruvananthapuram but Tharoor: BJP's O Rajagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal on Monday showered unreserved praise on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor claiming that the former UN diplomat has won over the people of Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking at the ceremony where Tharoor was presented with the award named after late journalist N Ramachandran, Rajagopal said Tharoor has been able to influence the minds of the people of Thiruvananthapuram and that was why he has been winning in the constituency again and again.

"I doubt whether another person will get an opportunity in the near future to represent Thiruvananthapuram," the veteran leader who was the first, and to date the lone, BJP MLA in Kerala.

Manorama News reported that Tharoor bowed down before the BJP leader and touched his feet.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D K Shivakumar presented the award to Tharoor.