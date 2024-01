.

Thiruvananthapuram: Three students of Christ College, Vizhinjam, drowned in Vavvamoola lake here.

The deceased were identified as Mukundan Unni (19), Libinon (20), and Fredin (19). The incident happened around 3 pm. A fourth student, who was on the shore, alerted the residents. Though they immediately started rescue operations, students could not be saved. The bodies of the three students were recovered after the fire force reached the spot.

(To be updated)