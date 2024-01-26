Wayanad man sentenced to 7 years rigorous imprisonment in two POCSO cases

Wayanad: The Fast-Track Court here sentenced a native of Pulppalli to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 50,000 for sexually abusing two minor girls.

Thazhathedath Veettil Jose Augustin alias Rijo, a native of Anappara in Pulppalli, was found guilty of repeatedly abusing the children, assaulting and threatening them.

Sulthan Bathery Fast-Track Court Judge Haripriya P Nambiar pronounced the sentence on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and various sections of IPC for assault and intimidation.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Omana Varghese appeared for the prosecution. The case was probed by a team headed by then Pulppalli Police Sub-Inspector Jithesh PK and senior civil police officer Dileep Kumar.

While in custody for the first POCSO cases, Rijo was charged again for a similar crime involving sexual abuse of another minor girl; the criminal procedure in that case is underway.