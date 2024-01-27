Another bear walks through the streets of Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: Close on the heels of the bear that triggered fear recently in the villages of Mananthavadi, another bear has been roaming in the Sulthan Bathery town and adjacent villages since Friday night.

The images of a bear were found in CCTV visuals of the Court Complex here on Friday night. The same animal was found walking along the road in the CCTV visuals of a house in Koliyadi, 4 km away from Sulthan Bathery.

According to the Court Complex staff, the animal had entered the complex towards 11 pm. When the bear caught the attention of people who were outside the court complex, it ran off, jumping over the compound wall.

“If the animal continues to appear in the same place, it will be captured," said forest officials. So far, no disturbance has been reported from the bear in the human habitat. The animal was not at all seen in any public places during the day, it was pointed out.

The bear that spread fear in the villages of Mananthavadi taluk had driven back to the jungle after four days. Discussions are on to drive the bear into the jungle as soon as possible, said forest department officials.