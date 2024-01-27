Man found lying on his courtyard with stab wounds in neck, stomach dies in Idukki

Idukki: A 37-year-old man who was found lying in the courtyard of his house with stab injuries on his neck and stomach on Saturday morning died while he was being rushed to the hospital. The deceased is Kallupurakkal Praveen of Ashokavanam in Karithodu near Nedumkandam here.

Udumbanchola police are inquiring into the case. According to them prima facie the incident seems to be a murder as there were four deep stab wounds on Praveen’s stomach. The police said the man was stabbed between 6 and 8 am. It was Praveen’s father Ousepachan who found Praveen lying on the ground and alerted the neighbours.

The dead body is kept at the mortuary of Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital for post-mortem which will be conducted in the presence of a police surgeon. Forensic experts and a dog squad inspected the site where the man was found lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

It is learnt from the residents that Praveen often created a ruckus in his house after consuming alcohol. On Friday night his father stayed in a neighbour's home as Praveen created issues in an inebriated state of mind. His father Ousepachan had been taken into custody by cops for further questioning.